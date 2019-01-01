 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Glori Ice

by Gloriblends

$80.00MSRP

About this product

A mentholated pain cream with 300mg whole plant full spectrum hemp oil and arnica creates an instant relief from most aches and pains. Nicholas, the Chief Marketing Officer, uses this cream regularly for random sports related injuries. He carries Glori Ice around and offers it to anyone complaining of pain in any form and the results are nothing short of ‘miraculous’. Try this cool, lightweight 300mg whole plant hemp cream and let us know how it works for you.

About this brand

Glori Blends provides the highest quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil products available, delivered right to your door. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, let us help. Try Glori Blends and you will see. Experience it for yourself.