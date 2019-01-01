 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Relief "Pain" 40mg Capsules

Relief "Pain" 40mg Capsules

by Gloriblends

Write a review
Gloriblends Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Relief "Pain" 40mg Capsules

$150.00MSRP

About this product

Relief was developed to act as a natural pain killer. This blend relieves both acute and chronic pain, especially effective in helping those with arthritis. The cannabinoids work with the ECS to provide relief and even work on the same pathways in the brain that opioids are effective on. The terpene blend has analgesic properties, targets sources of inflammation and working directly with the immune system to control its responses.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gloriblends Logo
Glori Blends provides the highest quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil products available, delivered right to your door. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, let us help. Try Glori Blends and you will see. Experience it for yourself.