CBD Stick

by GoGreen Hemp

About this product

CBD Pain Stick By GoGreen Hemp is loaded with 1000mg of Broad Spectrum CBD Oil. We believe in using CBD oil in its most natural form. That's why our CBD pain stick is made with three all-natural ingredients. We believe that this simple formula will deliver the knockout punch to your aches and pains. All GoGreen Hemp products use our broad-spectrum CBD oil that is derived from organically grown hemp. We believe that this incredible plant extract should be used in its most natural form. That's why all of our hemp plants are cultivated without any heavy metals, pesticides, or microbials. Come see the GoGreen Hemp Difference for yourself today!

About this brand

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.