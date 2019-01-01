 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. GoGreen Hemp CBD 25mg Peach Rings (20 Per Container | 500mg Total)

GoGreen Hemp CBD 25mg Peach Rings (20 Per Container | 500mg Total)

by GoGreen Hemp

$51.99MSRP

About this product

GoGreen Hemp CBD 25mg Peach Rings are the go-to edibles if you are looking for a tasty solution for your daily CBD in-take. All of our edibles are infused with premium full spectrum CBD oil. Each gummy contains 25mg of our premium CBD oil, with 20 gummies per container for a total of 500mg of active CBD in each container. Our GoGreen Hemp Peach Rings are natural, THC free edibles sourced from industrial hemp registered with the state of Colorado. Add these CBD peach rings to your daily wellness routine to experience what quality CBD can do for you.

About this brand

GoGreen products are created with quality and affordability in mind. Our goal is to serve and educate our customers about the incredible power of CBD and its potential to revolutionize the world. At GoGreen Hemp , we are driven by the potential of helping our customers find relief and satisfaction. We aspire to educate our consumers and business owners, as well as the general public about the potential of the hemp plant, not only medicinally, but also in our society as a whole. All of GoGreen Hemp’s products come from a licensed farm registered under The Colorado State Department of Agriculture. All of our phytocannabinoid hemp rich hemp is grown in compliance under section 7606 of the 2014 Federal Farm Bill.