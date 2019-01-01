GoGreen Hemp CBD 25mg Peach Rings (20 Per Container | 500mg Total)
GoGreen Hemp CBD 25mg Peach Rings are the go-to edibles if you are looking for a tasty solution for your daily CBD in-take. All of our edibles are infused with premium full spectrum CBD oil. Each gummy contains 25mg of our premium CBD oil, with 20 gummies per container for a total of 500mg of active CBD in each container. Our GoGreen Hemp Peach Rings are natural, THC free edibles sourced from industrial hemp registered with the state of Colorado. Add these CBD peach rings to your daily wellness routine to experience what quality CBD can do for you.
