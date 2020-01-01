 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Azul H20 40mg

GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Azul H20 40mg

by GoGreen Hemp

GoGreen Hemp Hemp CBD Bath & Body GoGreen Hemp CBD Bath Bombs Azul H20 40mg

$10.99MSRP

GoGreen Hemp Bath Bombs Azul H20 are filled with 40mg of water soluble CBD powder. Our GoGreen Hemp Azul H20 Bath Bomb embodies everything there is to love about the wide open sea. Fresh saltwater, earthy oakmoss, and soft white musk evoke memories of beach days and time spent on the shore.

​ The GoGreen CBD Hemp Gold Standard ​ Our drive comes from those who have trusted us and in return have found relief. Our passion is found in our CBD hemp products and can be seen through our vigorous product development process. We believe in never cutting corners in any aspect from manufacturing to customer service and we strive to provide our customers with only the best. Our use of pure and potent ingredients, proprietary blends, multi-level third-party testing and QR codes on every product that links directly to lab results for specific batches, are a testament of our commitment to our loyal customers. We lead the industry in transparency and are always one step ahead in our product innovation. We are dedicated to providing the best CBD hemp products possible and are proudly sold in 1000's of retail locations throughout the world. ​ We believe CBD hemp has the potential to change the world around us, and we are proud to help millions of people discover the benefits of this miraculous plant. We hope you will join the GoGreen family today.