 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Salted Caramels - 31 count box

Salted Caramels - 31 count box

by Golden Light Botanicals

Write a review
Golden Light Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Salted Caramels - 31 count box
Golden Light Botanicals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Salted Caramels - 31 count box

$80.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our rich and buttery, all-natural handcrafted caramels are finished with golden honey and French sea salt for an irresistible combination of flavors and texture. Beautifully packaged, our caramels are a delightful gift item. Each caramel is individually wrapped and infused with 10 mg of organic hemp derived decarboxylated CBD oil. Legal anywhere in the US. All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Golden Light Botanicals Logo
Lovingly hand-crafted products made with organic CBD oil in Seattle, WA.