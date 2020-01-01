About this product

Our rich and buttery, all-natural handcrafted caramels are finished with golden honey and French sea salt for an irresistible combination of flavors and texture. Beautifully packaged, our caramels are a delightful gift item. Each caramel is individually wrapped and infused with 10 mg of organic hemp derived decarboxylated CBD oil. Legal anywhere in the US. All our products are third-party lab tested at Analytical 360 in Seattle, WA.