WHAT IS GOOD MEDS DISPENSARY? QUALITY. FRIENDLY. PROFESSIONAL. Good Meds Dispensary medical marijuana centers offer affordable access to high-quality cannabis. The carefully-curated genetics are grown using the highest quality ingredients, to address a full spectrum of medical ailments. Private consultations are available upon request. Good Meds Englewood, a SW Denver dispensary and Good Meds Lakewood, offer premiere medical cannabis for registered Colorado medical marijuana patients. Good Meds Dispensaries support the growth of the cannabis industry and abides by responsible business practices. Our budtenders are attentive and knowledgeable in full compliance with all state regulations. They are all Sell-SMaRT™ certified.