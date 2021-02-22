 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Vegas Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack

Vegas Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack

by Good News

4.01
Good News Cannabis Pre-rolls Vegas Preroll Shorties 3.5g 7-pack

About this product

Pre-rolled so you can get rolling. Good News shorties are pre-rolled for convenience. At 0.5g each, they’re small enough for a quick solo sesh before dinner and big enough to share with friends before a concert. Legendary stories start with VEGAS. It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas. 7 pre-rolls/ pack 0.5g / pre-roll 3.5 g / pack

About this brand

Good News is cannabis for great moments with friends. Visit your dispensary for shorties, vapes and gummies designed with indica, hybrid or sativa strains for different social mindsets.

1 customer review

4.01

Mon Feb 22 2021
b........d
a pleasant high, but a weak one. the packaging is REALLY nice, with built in matches + striker.