b........d
Mon Feb 22 2021
a pleasant high, but a weak one. the packaging is REALLY nice, with built in matches + striker.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pre-rolled so you can get rolling. Good News shorties are pre-rolled for convenience. At 0.5g each, they’re small enough for a quick solo sesh before dinner and big enough to share with friends before a concert. Legendary stories start with VEGAS. It’s time to go all in on your night out. Legendary stories start with Vegas. 7 pre-rolls/ pack 0.5g / pre-roll 3.5 g / pack