  5. CBD Double Fudge Brownies

by Goodship

About this product

The same deliciously rich recipe as our original Double Fudge Brownie, but we added 10 mg of CBD to the 10 mg of THC. Focused, clear-headed, gently upbeat high. One of the only CBD brownies on the market with the popular 1:1 ratio. Available in: 10mgx1 10mgx6

1 customer review

AWrd

These are amazing. I have a difficult time staying asleep and these work beautifully. Absolutely love them. Bonus: they taste amazing. My favorite edible

About this brand

WELCOME ABOARD THE GOODSHIP Experience cannabis in a new way. There’s more to it than blowing smoke. There’s a whole world of cannabis cuisine out there. From first‑time cannabis exploration to cooking gourmet meals, goodship will guide your journey.