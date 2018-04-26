Space Brownie
by Enjoyable Edibles
The same deliciously rich recipe as our original Double Fudge Brownie, but we added 10 mg of CBD to the 10 mg of THC. Focused, clear-headed, gently upbeat high. One of the only CBD brownies on the market with the popular 1:1 ratio. Available in: 10mgx1 10mgx6
on April 26th, 2018
These are amazing. I have a difficult time staying asleep and these work beautifully. Absolutely love them. Bonus: they taste amazing. My favorite edible