TiffGrunz on July 7th, 2017

I love these mints! 2.5 mg each, I usually take 2 to get me in a better state of mind without sacrificing my personality and motor functions. The mint flavor covers the grass flavor very well and allows me to enjoy myself without worry of my breath. These mints are definitely a go-to of mine for hikes, and other activities where I want to be active but not a ball of anxiety around other people.