  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Peppermint Pastilles 100mg 10pk

Peppermint Pastilles 100mg 10pk

by Goodship

Goodship Edibles Candy Peppermint Pastilles 100mg 10pk

Cool and refreshing. "Altoid" style. 2.5 MG per pastille for micro-dosed control. Available in: 5mg x 20

TiffGrunz

I love these mints! 2.5 mg each, I usually take 2 to get me in a better state of mind without sacrificing my personality and motor functions. The mint flavor covers the grass flavor very well and allows me to enjoy myself without worry of my breath. These mints are definitely a go-to of mine for hikes, and other activities where I want to be active but not a ball of anxiety around other people.

WELCOME ABOARD THE GOODSHIP Experience cannabis in a new way. There’s more to it than blowing smoke. There’s a whole world of cannabis cuisine out there. From first‑time cannabis exploration to cooking gourmet meals, goodship will guide your journey.