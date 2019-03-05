 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) Syringe

About this product

RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) Syringe made with care and love from the finest materials. RSO is used to treat a variety of ailments and conditions. This product is the true essence of cannabis as a medicine. We offer both THC and THC/CBD versions.

About this brand

Oklahoma's favorite product line for medical grade cannabis infused products. We hand craft chocolate delicacies as well as candies, vape cartridges, and extracts. We provide tinctures, oils, cremes, pain patches, and other medical remedies for patients that like options for ingesting their medicines. All of our products are proudly produced in Oklahoma using only the finest, fully tested, medical grade cannabis that has been locally grown and sourced. Please call or email Carl for product availability and pricing at (918) 532-3007 or wholesale@sweetleafhealing.com