CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

by Grass Valley Orchards

Grass Valley Orchards Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

About this product

This all-organic CBD tincture is the lowest priced tincture in our store. It’s made with organic MCT coconut oil, which is tasteless. Each full 1ml dropper has 16mg CBD. Grass Valley Orchards also provides a convenient squirt pump with each bottle in case that’s your preferred method – each squirt delivers 2mg CBD. Organic MCT coconut oil Infused with hemp-derived CBD (no THC in this product) 16 ml CBD per full dropper (super easy to dose) 30 full droppers per bottle 1 oz bottle (30ml)

About this brand

