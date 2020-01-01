 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. GRAV® Classic Spoon

GRAV® Classic Spoon

by GRAV

Write a review
GRAV Smoking Pipes GRAV® Classic Spoon
GRAV Smoking Pipes GRAV® Classic Spoon
GRAV Smoking Pipes GRAV® Classic Spoon
GRAV Smoking Pipes GRAV® Classic Spoon
GRAV Smoking Pipes GRAV® Classic Spoon

$17.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Some things are classic for a reason. The GRAV® Classic Spoon takes a shape that's popular for its large capacity and ease of use, and upgrades it to scientific glass that feels and looks great. The GRAV® Classic Spoon includes thoughtful details like our inverted ash catching mouthpiece, and comes in a wide range of gorgeous colors. This is a sophisticated edition of the pipe we all know and love. Comes in an array of colors.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review