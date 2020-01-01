 Loading…

GRAV® Martini Glass Bubbler

by GRAV

$89.99MSRP

Don't shake it. Don't stir it. But do smoke it, and be sure to fill it with only top-shelf flower. Our Martini Glass bubbler is deceptively sleek. Expect potent, expansive hits filtered smooth by a unique, custom-fitted perc. Part of the new GRAV sip series Stands 4.5" tall at the top of the main chamber, 7" tall at the top of the straw 14mm female joint Comes with a 14mm cup bowl Features a broad swiss-hole perc

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

