GRAV® Pinball Wizard 420 Long-Sleeved Tee

by GRAV

GRAV® Pinball Wizard 420 Long-Sleeved Tee
GRAV Apparel Shirts GRAV® Pinball Wizard 420 Long-Sleeved Tee

$39.99MSRP

About this product

The front of our Pinball Wizard tee features a stylized GRAV 420 bumper. The right sleeve displays an alternating trio of cannabis leaves, woodsy mushrooms, and an open mouth ready to inhale. The back design highlights our Find Your Higher Self tagline and a celestial motif, reimagined into the classic arcade game. This navy long-sleeve crew neck tee is made of soft, durable combed & ring-spun cotton that hugs you like an old favorite.Pull back the plunger and launch your ball (and yourself) into orbit. All sizes are unisex.

About this brand

GRAV Logo
Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

