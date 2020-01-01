 Loading…

GRAV® Satin Bomber Jacket

by GRAV

$129.99MSRP

Smooth as silk and tough as nails, the new GRAV Satin Bomber Jacket is like nothing we’ve released before. At first glance, this two-tone jacket keeps it simple with a classic GRAV chest patch. But the back rocks an embroidered tiger-and-ViewMaster motif from our “Find Your Higher Self” pattern, set against a geometric depiction of everyone’s favorite herb. Plus, it has an inner pocket where you can stash flower, one-hitters, dugouts, or anything else you want to keep close to your heart. Made from 100% polyester and fully lined with cozy quilting, you’ll feel warm and look hot.

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

