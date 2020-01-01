 Loading…

GRAV® Small Wide Base Water Pipe

by GRAV

$99.99MSRP

About this product

The GRAV® Wide-Based Water Pipe is 8" tall and made on 32mm tubing. Its downstem ends in a wide conical fission perc that diffuses smoke through water and is fixed inside the pipe to prevent damage. The narrow tube leading to the mouthpiece prevents splashback. The wide-based water pipe comes ready to use with a 14mm GRAV® Cup Bowl and functions best with approximately 1" of water. Length Height : 8" Joint : 14mm Use With : Flower Comes With : 14mm Cup Bowl Designed By : Stephan Peirce

Creating high-quality glass and accessories since 2004 + advocates for the Cannabis community, culture and causes. GRAV has since become a mainstay in the pipe industry and a champion for legitimizing and servicing the global community of smokers. Our iconic brands and prolific designs appeal to consumers of every age, sex, budget, and walk of life. We have built partnerships with artists and companies all over the world, and we work each day to make our field more professional and imaginative.

