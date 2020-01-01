 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Deep Calm Massage & Body Oil

Deep Calm Massage & Body Oil

by Green Bee Botanicals

Green Bee Botanicals Topicals Lubricants & Oils Deep Calm Massage & Body Oil

About this product

We formulated this pain-relieving body oil to reduce inflammation both on and under the skin, be it itchy, dry, irritated skin or aching muscles and joints. Famous for eliciting "I want to take a bath in this!" this anti-inflammatory powerhouse gets its strength from natural, organic and vegan ingredients, including clean, full-spectrum cannabis in a 3:1 ratio of THC to CBD, olive oil, myrrh, frankincense, vitamin E, calendula, chamomile, rosemary, lavender, and comfrey. Whether used for a massage or to relieve pain or itch, this oil is used on everything from post-workout stiffness and arthritis to itching, winter skin, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, bug bites, chafed skin and even minor burns. Non-psychoactive.

About this brand

Award-winning clean cannabis skincare and topicals for naturally beautiful skin and a healthy body