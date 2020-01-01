 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Softgels – 300mg

by Green Grove CBD

About this product

You can find broad spectrum tablets in a variety of places, but Green Grove’s CBD softgels are in a class of their own. The cannabinoid emulsion droplets that form the active ingredient of these softgels are only about 25 nanometers in size — our industry competitors’ particles are up to 40x larger! Smaller particles mean a greater surface area for our most potent ingredients, dramatically maximizing the absorption capabilities. As a result, you’ll experience serving bioavailability that’s at least 2x higher than CBD delivered in oil form. Adding to the benefits, Green Grove’s CBD softgels are made with broad spectrum oil packed with naturally occurring phytonutrients. The combined benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp plant make our CBD softgels truly synergistic.

About this brand

Not all CBD is the same. At Green Grove CBD, we believe that if you want to offer the best products to customers and provide relief, quality must be a priority at every stage. We are always striving to partner with the right people and companies to create the highest-quality hemp-based products.