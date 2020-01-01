 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Vape Cartridge Refill

Vape Cartridge Refill

by Green Grove CBD

About this product

Each vape cartridge we produce undergoes rigorous lab testing. We test all of our CBD products for quality, potency, and purity to make sure they don’t contain THC, pesticides, and other toxic chemicals. Since the industry is unregulated, we can’t stress enough the importance of purchasing only CBD products that have been thoroughly tested in the laboratory.

About this brand

Not all CBD is the same. At Green Grove CBD, we believe that if you want to offer the best products to customers and provide relief, quality must be a priority at every stage. We are always striving to partner with the right people and companies to create the highest-quality hemp-based products.