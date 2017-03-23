 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Swifts Green Tea Peppermint (Indica) 100mg 20-pack

by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs

Swifts Green Tea Peppermint (Indica) 100mg 20-pack

About this product

A precise blend of the finest cannabis extracts, refreshing peppermint and an added boost of Green Tea. Swifts mints are sugar free and are the perfect microdose mint that puts you in charge.

Sahiri

Excellent flavor, great size at 5mg each. You can customize for your tolerance. Highly recommended! #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Handcrafted. Washington Grown. Family Forged. With decades of experience in the cannabis and culinary industries, the Green Labs teams is dedicated to developing innovative ways to consume cannabis while ensuring consistent flavor and accurate dosing in all of our products. We know "tastes good" and "cannabis" should always be in the same sentence. Rise with us as we transcend to the next era of cannabis.