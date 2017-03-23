1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A precise blend of the finest cannabis extracts, refreshing peppermint and an added boost of Green Tea. Swifts mints are sugar free and are the perfect microdose mint that puts you in charge.
on March 23rd, 2017
Excellent flavor, great size at 5mg each. You can customize for your tolerance. Highly recommended! #420sweepstakes