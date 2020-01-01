 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bud Booster

by Green Planet Wholesale

Green Planet Wholesale Growing Nutrients Bud Booster

About this product

An original bloom additive from Green Planet. This product, because of its high level of phosphorus, helps promote blooming and assists in the plant’s metabolism during the middle of the flowering stage. The potassium helps improve the quality of your flowers/fruit and helps with the plant’s starch production. Currently not for sale in California.

About this brand

To Our Valued Customers, Green Planet Wholesale Ltd. is a British Columbia based company specializing in the wholesale distribution of quality impact products for the indoor gardening, hydroponic, and hobby greenhouse market. With over 20 years experience in the hydroponics industry we are now leveraging those years to save growers both time and money. Our friendly staff is comprised of people who have spent years in both retail and wholesale, as well as manufacturing for the gardening industry. This experience allows us to have our finger on the pulse of the market place, ensuring our products fill the needs of the consumer. Green Planet Wholesale Ltd. is dedicated to distributing only reputable tested products that display purpose and results. Our mission and vision is to reduce the amount of products the consumer has to use to achieve optimum desired results. By taking this moral high road, confidence can be instilled with the retailer and consumer. Trust is a huge component of any marketplace and our aim is to earn yours with the quality and purpose of our products.