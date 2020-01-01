Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
An original bloom additive from Green Planet. This product, because of its high level of phosphorus, helps promote blooming and assists in the plant’s metabolism during the middle of the flowering stage. The potassium helps improve the quality of your flowers/fruit and helps with the plant’s starch production. Currently not for sale in California.
