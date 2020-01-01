Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
GPF is a premium lower molecular weight humic acid that plays a vital role as a chelator of essential minerals and all natural compounds allowing them to pass through cell membranes much more efficiently. GPF plays the same role as GPH but can be used in hydroponic or re-circulating systems. Currently not for sale in California.
Be the first to review this product.