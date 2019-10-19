Lemon Skunk Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
on October 19th, 2019
As someone trying to cut back on marijuana consumption I’ve been looking into CBD products and I stumbled upon many different methods including vaping and ingestion. What I like about this product includes the CBD and Terpenes and health benefits that come with them. It also helps with cravings to smoke. It’s not a heavy smoke and was surprisingly smooth. The earthy taste of the hemp combines with the familiar paper taste which can leave a marijuana smoker craving the pine or sweet terps familiar with bud. The taste of the Terpenes is very mild, but helps the flavor a little compared to brands without. If you’re comfortable with exposing yourself into to the smoke inhalation I’d recommend them at 4/5 stars.