Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pinkleberry Kush by Green Source Gardens
on October 1st, 2019
This has definitely become one of my favorite strains. It's such a euphoric and happy high, great for people with anxiety and/or depression. Creativity and being extremely focused are some more pros to this strain. My husband and I love to mix bowls and see the type of high it gives, and this strain paired with a hybrid called Hollyweed are absolutely incredible together. I wish Hotbox farms would carry this strain more!