SLOUCHY ACRYLIC, HOLY SMOKE, UNISEX BLACK TOQUE
by Weed To Wear
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A classic snapback with a polyester mesh back. • 100% front/100% polyester mesh back • 5 panel • Seamed front panel with full buckram • Pro stitch on crown • 4 embroidered eyelets • 8 rows stitching on flat visor • Gray undervisor • Plastic snap closure
Be the first to review this product.