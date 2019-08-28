 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lightweight Leaf Camo Sneakers

by GreenLeaf420

We provide a wide range of sizes for both men and women. Check out our product page to find the one that fits you! Lightweight construction with breathable mesh fabric for maximum comfort and performance. Lace-up closure for a snug fit. Soft linen interior with arch support and removable insole pad. High quality EVA sole for traction and exceptional durability.

10hrhotbox

I bet Usain Bolt wears these. these are the lightest pair of shoes I've ever own.

About this brand

Cannabis inspired clothing, apparel, and accessories essential for every stoner. We're here to make a difference in everyday life, bringing the culture of cannabis to the rest of the population. Show people how you can make a difference by supporting the legalization of the best culture of the world!