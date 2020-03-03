Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Blue Rush OG: Blue Dream x Pineapple OG
on March 3rd, 2020
We took a leap of faith when we purchased some today from our favorite dispensary, the Walla Walla Weedery. My wife is a big fan of Blue Dream so of course we had to give this strain a go! The flavor is not overly strong in a very good way so big pro, also a smoke that doesn't mean immediately coughing when you take a toke from start to finish. Both of us old potheads are happy with this one and it will be sought after in the future.