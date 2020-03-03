 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Rush OG

by GreenRush Cannabis

Blue Rush OG: Blue Dream x Pineapple OG

CPB.burg

We took a leap of faith when we purchased some today from our favorite dispensary, the Walla Walla Weedery. My wife is a big fan of Blue Dream so of course we had to give this strain a go! The flavor is not overly strong in a very good way so big pro, also a smoke that doesn't mean immediately coughing when you take a toke from start to finish. Both of us old potheads are happy with this one and it will be sought after in the future.

GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.