VegasDaze on January 17th, 2020

Got $30 of Shake. Greenway medical gets cultivation right. The shake from Greenway has higher Terpin levels than any flower by Flora Vega or most growers supplying Las Vegas. I was looking for more of a body high for but always glad to add quality cannabis to my medicine cabinet. This is creeper bud mostly a head high but eventually it works into the body. Daytime use only for me or I'll be smoking twice as much of the Lava Cake shake I got from them as well to try to get to sleep. My anxiety is easily triggered so I will have to have a task to release the nervous tension this strain brings me. I may decarboxylate it and use it to make tea for the afternoon.