 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Curious George #7

Curious George #7

by Greenway Las Vegas

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Greenway Las Vegas Cannabis Flower Curious George #7

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Curious George #7 by Greenway Las Vegas

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

VegasDaze

Got $30 of Shake. Greenway medical gets cultivation right. The shake from Greenway has higher Terpin levels than any flower by Flora Vega or most growers supplying Las Vegas. I was looking for more of a body high for but always glad to add quality cannabis to my medicine cabinet. This is creeper bud mostly a head high but eventually it works into the body. Daytime use only for me or I'll be smoking twice as much of the Lava Cake shake I got from them as well to try to get to sleep. My anxiety is easily triggered so I will have to have a task to release the nervous tension this strain brings me. I may decarboxylate it and use it to make tea for the afternoon.

About this brand

Greenway Las Vegas Logo