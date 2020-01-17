 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mango Tango

Mango Tango

by Greenway Las Vegas

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Greenway Las Vegas Cannabis Flower Mango Tango

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Mango Tango by Greenway Las Vegas

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

VegasDaze

Great taste, very relaxing on the body and mind. If using for edibles or non alcohol based tinctures the decarboxylated bud has an unusually strong taste which is delicious.

About this strain

Mango Tango

Mango Tango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.  

About this brand

Greenway Las Vegas Logo