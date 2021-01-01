Grobo Solid Hydroponic Grow Box
$1,999.00MSRP
About this product
Grobo Solid is an automated grow box that includes: - Over 500 grow recipes - Native & Web Apps - Automatic Nutrient Dosing - Automatic pH Adjustment - Full Spectrum LED Lighting - Steel Door Lock - Smell Reducing Carbon Filter With hundreds of 5-star reviews, it truly is the easiest way to grow.
About this brand
Grobo
Grobo empowers people to take control of their health by using technology to make it easier to grow their own safe, fresh, and high-quality cannabis indoors. Grobo's flagship products, the Grobo Premium and Grobo Solid, are the first fully automated hydroponic grow boxes on the market.
