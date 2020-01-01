 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Islamorada

Islamorada

by GrowHealthy

Write a review
GrowHealthy Cannabis Flower Islamorada

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Islamorada means 'Purple Isle,' a fitting tribute to this strains' Bubba Kush parent which is responsible for flowers splashed with purple. A Bubba Kush X Key Lime Mints phenotype, Islamorada is closely related to our third Master Grower Series™ strain, Florida Keys. A perfect sunset strain, this indica provides sublime sedative and relaxing effects ideal for evening use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

GrowHealthy Logo
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.