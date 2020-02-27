Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
on February 27th, 2020
Love this strain🔥 Very euphoric and heavy behind the face and eyes. It gives me the energy I need to get through the day.
on February 25th, 2020
Beautiful stain uplifting and heels with any physical issues throughout the day and only have to use sparingly as it is great quality.
on January 24th, 2020
By far, my favorite strain with such pretty buds. Breaks up easily and is very photogenic. The only bad part of this review is others knowing and gh selling out when they get a batch bf I get there:)