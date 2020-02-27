 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams

MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams

by GrowHealthy

$50.00MSRP

About this product

99 Problems (Mind) Flower Genetics: White 99 x Stardawg This MIND flower consists of 3.5 grams of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis flower. This flower contains ~24.5% THC and ~.05% CBD. We cultivate and handle every flower bud with care to maximize trichome production and deliver the most powerful and flavorful medicine to our patients.

Sour_Flower13

Love this strain🔥 Very euphoric and heavy behind the face and eyes. It gives me the energy I need to get through the day.

Lrose82090

Beautiful stain uplifting and heels with any physical issues throughout the day and only have to use sparingly as it is great quality.

Chillgill24

By far, my favorite strain with such pretty buds. Breaks up easily and is very photogenic. The only bad part of this review is others knowing and gh selling out when they get a batch bf I get there:)

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.