MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa)

by GrowHealthy

MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) by GrowHealthy

LupoHQ

This is one of my favorite Sativa's that Grow Healthy Offers. It helped with uplifting effects in mood, and in a way turned anxiety down. The smell from this strain is louder and has a scent reminiscent of a Strawberry Core. This helped with Nausea, and mood. Overall I kept my energy going very well on this and could mentally function. Smoked this in a RAW Cone my god it was tasty and smooth. By the time I realized I was medicated I was thoroughly enjoying the overall quality of this flower.

About this brand

At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.