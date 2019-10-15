LupoHQ on October 15th, 2019

This is one of my favorite Sativa's that Grow Healthy Offers. It helped with uplifting effects in mood, and in a way turned anxiety down. The smell from this strain is louder and has a scent reminiscent of a Strawberry Core. This helped with Nausea, and mood. Overall I kept my energy going very well on this and could mentally function. Smoked this in a RAW Cone my god it was tasty and smooth. By the time I realized I was medicated I was thoroughly enjoying the overall quality of this flower.