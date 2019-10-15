Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) by GrowHealthy
on October 15th, 2019
This is one of my favorite Sativa's that Grow Healthy Offers. It helped with uplifting effects in mood, and in a way turned anxiety down. The smell from this strain is louder and has a scent reminiscent of a Strawberry Core. This helped with Nausea, and mood. Overall I kept my energy going very well on this and could mentally function. Smoked this in a RAW Cone my god it was tasty and smooth. By the time I realized I was medicated I was thoroughly enjoying the overall quality of this flower.