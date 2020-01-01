SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
trawberry Haze (MIND) Disposable Vape Genetics: Strawberry Cough x Super Silver Haze This MIND cartridge contains ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 250 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~199 mg THC, ~.5 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 10 mg doses in this product is 50. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:115. *See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
