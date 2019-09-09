Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Awwww Sizzleberry. A cross between two strong Sativa strains, Sizzleberry will get you charged. The smoke itself is a bit harsher than the aroma would indicate and to enjoy the full effects, you won't need much. We find that having something to do while enjoying Sizzleberry is a good idea.
on September 9th, 2019
I just picked some up at a dispensary here in Salem..loved seeing some rogue valley outdoor on The menu and I was not disappointed! The strength shows quickly but without being heavy. A bright and energetic, heady buzz. I’ll be going back for more. Well done!
on March 18th, 2019
Best outdoor I've ever consumed!! Fantastic day time herb!!! Pleasant, energetic yet balanced. I want more!!!
on December 25th, 2018
Not sure why Leafly has this as a sativa? It's lineage is listed on Grown Rogue's website. 90% INDICA and only 10% sativa. Sizzleberry by Grown Rogue is Oregon Blackberry x BBK. With that said, it's interesting to see the reviews relaying strong sativa like feelings. The more I learn, the more I'm seeing sativa/indica is becoming less what should describe a flower, and instead the focus should be more on the terp/cannabinoid profile. I smoke this at the end of the day to relax and go to sleep. Have never really had a energetic or sativa like feeling... Relaxed and sleepy every time. With that said, this flower it's delicious and well worth your dollar on flavor alone.