WeAreTheWildThings on December 25th, 2018

Not sure why Leafly has this as a sativa? It's lineage is listed on Grown Rogue's website. 90% INDICA and only 10% sativa. Sizzleberry by Grown Rogue is Oregon Blackberry x BBK. With that said, it's interesting to see the reviews relaying strong sativa like feelings. The more I learn, the more I'm seeing sativa/indica is becoming less what should describe a flower, and instead the focus should be more on the terp/cannabinoid profile. I smoke this at the end of the day to relax and go to sleep. Have never really had a energetic or sativa like feeling... Relaxed and sleepy every time. With that said, this flower it's delicious and well worth your dollar on flavor alone.