Sizzleberry

by Grown Rogue

4.47
Grown Rogue Cannabis Flower Sizzleberry

About this product

Awwww Sizzleberry. A cross between two strong Sativa strains, Sizzleberry will get you charged. The smoke itself is a bit harsher than the aroma would indicate and to enjoy the full effects, you won't need much. We find that having something to do while enjoying Sizzleberry is a good idea.

7 customer reviews

4.47

Jasongg1967

I just picked some up at a dispensary here in Salem..loved seeing some rogue valley outdoor on The menu and I was not disappointed! The strength shows quickly but without being heavy. A bright and energetic, heady buzz. I’ll be going back for more. Well done!

KushyKorner

Best outdoor I've ever consumed!! Fantastic day time herb!!! Pleasant, energetic yet balanced. I want more!!!

WeAreTheWildThings

Not sure why Leafly has this as a sativa? It's lineage is listed on Grown Rogue's website. 90% INDICA and only 10% sativa. Sizzleberry by Grown Rogue is Oregon Blackberry x BBK. With that said, it's interesting to see the reviews relaying strong sativa like feelings. The more I learn, the more I'm seeing sativa/indica is becoming less what should describe a flower, and instead the focus should be more on the terp/cannabinoid profile. I smoke this at the end of the day to relax and go to sleep. Have never really had a energetic or sativa like feeling... Relaxed and sleepy every time. With that said, this flower it's delicious and well worth your dollar on flavor alone.

About this brand

Grown Rogue is rooted in Southern Oregon where we began cultivating cannabis over a decade ago under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program where helped empower patients to live better and healthier lives. Grown Rogue is committed to creating high quality products, and defining the effects of those products in a clear, consistent and easy to understand manner, so consumers can enhance life experiences.