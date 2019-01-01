About this product
Growth Industries Premium, organic and hand-trimmed cannabags, with a variety of strains to best suit your needs. These humidity controlled cannabis bags are distributed with patent pending window sticker latches. This allows our customers view the product while maintaining discreetness. Taste the difference.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Growth Industries
Growth Industries was established Northern California, and licensed in 3 states. We pride ourselves in controlling all aspects of our cannabis from growth to finished product.