Strawberry Fields

by Guest Strain

About this product

Strawberry Fields by Guest Strain

1 customer review

5.01

TrailScout

One of my go-to strains for my pain throughout the day, and it calms me down as well, which is a added plus when dealing with the injuries and ailments in my day to day care.

About this strain

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

About this brand

