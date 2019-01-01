 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Halcyon Leaf 20% CBD Zero Delta 9 Hemp Rolls

Halcyon Leaf 20% CBD Zero Delta 9 Hemp Rolls

$24.99MSRP

About this product

High CBD strain "BaOX" with 19% CBD and 0% Delta 9 THC Organically grown by a North Carolina licensed Industrial Hemp Farmer Very smooth and wrapped in a RAW King sized organic hemp paper Pack of 5 Rolls $24.99 Available Online or RTP Vape Durham NC COA available

About this brand

We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.