High CBD strain "BaOX" with 19% CBD and 0% Delta 9 THC Organically grown by a North Carolina licensed Industrial Hemp Farmer Very smooth and wrapped in a RAW King sized organic hemp paper Pack of 5 Rolls $24.99 Available Online or RTP Vape Durham NC COA available
We are North Carolina licensed industrial Hemp farmers. Our goal is to be a positive disrupter in this budding industry and to offer premium, safe and quality CBD/Hemp products to consumers at a reasonable price. Exceptional customer service is our main priority. If you have any issues with your order please let us know and we will issue a 100% refund ...minus shipping. We offer a variety of products with more on the way. For those interested in a wholesale relationship please feel free to reach out to discuss the options we currently have available. All of our products are third-party testest and we can provide state-issued COA for our flower upon request. Thanks for looking and have a blessed year.