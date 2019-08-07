 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 1000MG | CBD Oil Tincture - Zero THC

1000MG | CBD Oil Tincture - Zero THC

by Happy Planet CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Happy Planet CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 1000MG | CBD Oil Tincture - Zero THC

$54.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Happy Planet's 1,000 MG CBD Oil Tincture is made with our 99%+ CBD Isolate, Coconut (MCT) Oil, and Natural Terpenes. Safe, affordable, easy to use, and legal, each CBD oil tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 1,000 MG tincture contains 33.3 mg of CBD per serving. CBD Oil Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml) Servings per Container: 30 Serving Size: 1 ml 0% THC | NON-GMO | ORGANICALLY CULTIVATED | MADE IN USA | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED Grown and extracted in the USA, our premium quality CBD is fully compliant under the Colorado Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program. Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states in the USA. All of our CBD products contain 0% THC, guaranteed. Our products utilize whole plant CO2 extraction which allows us to draw the CBD from the plant material and filter out unnatural substances, maximizing pure CBD concentration. All of our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. Happy Planet CBD products are proudly distributed by Canna World Market. Learn more at https://CannaWorldMarket.com

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ardenman62

Happy Planet CBD really helped with my anxiety in just a few days of taking. Also I am sleeping throught the night which I haven't done in years.

About this brand

Happy Planet CBD Logo
Happy Planet CBD products are proudly handcrafted in Colorado using only the finest organically cultivated Colorado Industrial Hemp! We offer only premium quality CBD products with Zero THC at industry leading prices. Every product is third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.