 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. The Hiker Adventure Jar

The Hiker Adventure Jar

by Happy Valley Pipe Company

Write a review
Happy Valley Pipe Company Storage Flower Storage The Hiker Adventure Jar
Happy Valley Pipe Company Storage Flower Storage The Hiker Adventure Jar
Happy Valley Pipe Company Storage Flower Storage The Hiker Adventure Jar

$35.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Imagine this. You're on a long hike and just reached the summit. You stop. You look around. Then ... you pull this beautifully crafted piece of perfection out. The view just got better. Pure Happiness. Hand thrown on the potter's wheel by one of the worlds finest clay magicians. Your backpack will feel way too light with out it. Enjoy the outdoors. You're welcome.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Happy Valley Pipe Company Logo
We handcraft quality ceramic pipes to enhance your smoking pleasure. Each pipe is designed and created by artists who are inspired by early smoking devices originating from the 1800s through the 1950s.