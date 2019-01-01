About this product

HEMP HEMP HOORAY SACRAL CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB: - Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil - No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents - Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used - Hand Made in USA ABOUT YOUR SACRAL CHAKRA: Your Sacral Chakra, is the center of your Emotions, Sensuality, Movement, Self-Gratification. SIGNS YOUR SACRAL CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED Reproductive issues, urinary problems, lower back pain, kidney dysfunction, inability to commit to relationships, problems communicating, lack of fun, lack of creativity, fear, addictions. CONTENTS: Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid*, pink Himalayan salts, epsom salt, red alaea Hawaiian sea salt, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your sacral chakra, topped with rose petals*. *organic ingredients ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND: Orange and Bergamot DIRECTIONS: Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity. DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.