Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
East Coast Sour Diesel meets Big Buddha Cheese to create this sativa-dominant strain from Big Buddha Seeds. Its terpene profile holds a citrusy grapefruit and jet fuel nose, and it has a sour and sweet fruity taste. A potent strain that usually sends consumers into outer space with an unforgettable high, Sour Chiesel is a great choice for a sunny afternoon outing.