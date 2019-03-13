About this product

The pre-rolled cones are high quality rice paper cones filled with our pre-ground flower. They are packaged in individual tubes to maintain freshness. They are ½ gram each, and are ready to smoke right out of the tube. Our Pre-rolls are packaged in custom light and smell proof polyethylene white bags. Harmony’s Mother’s Little Helper is an homage to the excellent, but slightly more relaxed strains of the 70’s. She is a welcoming smoke with a calming, sunny disposition. The aroma and flavor of Mother’s Little Helper is a steaming herbal bath of lemon peels, lavender, orange blossoms, and a hint of anise. Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol Beta-Caryophyllene Ocimene Linalool Myrcene