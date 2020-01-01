Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
~ Indica l Blackberry x All Spark OG ~ “Time is not important, only life is important.” Powerful strain with an earthy and lemony flavor profile. ~ THCA 23.8% l THC 1.14% l CBDA 0.07% l CBGA 0.39% l CBG 0.14% l CBN 0.00% l THCVA 0.12% l Total Terpenes 1.46% l ɑ-Pinene 0.043% l β-Pinene 0.071% l Limonene 0.251% l β-Myrcene 0.958% l β-Caryophyllene 0.101% l Humulene 0.016% l Terpinolene 0.019%
