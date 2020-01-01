Harvest provides the best available medicine. We have layers of quality control systems designed to ensure that any medicine that leaves our facility will exceed our patients’ expectations. All of our medical cannabis is tested by a local third-party testing facility to accurately guage THC, CBD, and CBN content, and insure that there is no pesticides, molds, or fungus. Our product procurement team’s only objective is to meet our patients’ needs. We have already developed strains that you will not find at any other dispensaries.