About this product

Many of us suffer from anxiety or find it difficult to unwind at the end of our day. Our Relax blend CBD oil may help ease those feelings of stress or anxiousness. In addition to 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD* per bottle, the unique terpene blend of Linalool, Myrcene and Terpinolene may also benefit those who struggle to fall or stay asleep – helping people get the rest they need. The fantastic flavor comes from organic or wild gathered Hawaiian Lilikoʻi (Passion Fruit), Pineapple, Noni and Honey. *Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.