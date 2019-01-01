About this product
Headlight Vape Cartridges are sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent oil on the market. With popular strains including Grand Daddy Purple, Haze, and Moon Cookies, consumers that buy this high quality oil are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Headlight
Headlight
Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA and WA state locations.