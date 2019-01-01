 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
0 THC CBD Oil Tincture 2000mg 4oz

by Health Synergy Inc

$249.99MSRP

About this product

Size/Volume: 4oz Total CBD: 2000mg Dose/Serving: 8mg Our CBD THC-Free oil 2000mg is our Broad Spectrum formula. Broad Spectrum formula contains all the molecules found in the cannabis plant except THC. Vegan and made with natural and organic ingredients with no chemical additives our formula is great for those who want the benefits of a CBD product but prefers not to (or cannot) have THC in their system. All of our products are non-GMO, pesticide, herbicide free. There are no solvents or chemicals added in the fertilizer. These products are non-psychoactive. Made in the USA Organic, Non-GMO Broad-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers Lab tested for purity and CBD content 0% THC content

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Health Synergy strives to provide the best for our customers. All of our products are organic and made with natural ingredients to ensure quality. We use a CO2 extraction method to separate CBD from the hemp plants, which guarantees a pure, safe extract. Our hemp is grown organically in the United States and is sustainably farmed. You can find lab test results for all of our products on our website. We also have a store in Boca Raton, Fl where we educate patients on the Cannabis plant. Visit our website, we ship across the country for customer convenience.