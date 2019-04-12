We are a dedicated group of health-conscious people that are determined to develop safe & healthy high-end vaporizers at a price everyone can afford. If you own a vaporizer that truly produces strong, consistent and flavorful vapor - you will not go back to combustion. Vaporizing your herbs is a healthy alternative that gives you all of the positive effects without the toxins that are created from combustion. Vaping also maximizes the efficiency of your material making your herbs last much longer. We exist because we believe that everyone deserves an amazing vaping experience. Our Mission is to improve your physical, mental and emotional health. There are many proven medical and health benefits of numerous herbs. However, you are losing some of those health benefits and introducing toxins to your body by burning your material. We believe that you MUST have a vaporizer that is exceptional - or you will get discouraged. The problem? The really good vaporizers are very expensive and the cheap ones just don't work well. Our challenge is to develop vaporizers that perform as well, and even better, than the more expensive high-end vaporizers. We are the manufacturer - this allows us to cut out the middle-man and pass the savings to you. Simply put - our vaporizers are so good that once you use one of them - you will never want to combust your material again. You will find that the quality and flavor of the vaping experience is far superior.