RMarkB
on April 12th, 2019
I have been using the Force vaporizer for a couple of years now. I’ve been very satisfied with it, although I had to have the first one replaced because it went wonky after about a week. I also use a boundless CFX vaporizer which I’ve been using for about six months now. As between the two of them, I much prefer the CFX. It has a larger herb chamber. It has more precise temperature control. And it vibrates to let you know when it reaches temperature. The temperature readout can be adjusted to either Celsius or Fahrenheit, and has a range up to 220°F. It is also about $20 cheaper than the Force vaporizer. Nevertheless, they are both good vaporizers, with the Force being a little bit more compacr than the CFX. Some people like the smaller size.